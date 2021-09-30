Jerri Anne Harrell

Jerri Anne Harrell, age 41 of Murfreesboro, grew up in Smyrna TN, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 after a 2 1/2 year battle with complications from a brain aneurysm.

Jerri was a child of God, a devoted and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and aunt.

Jerri is survived by her husband of 22 years, Stacy Harrell; their children, Braxton Harrell and Savannah Harrell; Jerri’s parents, Anthony “Tony” McGuire and Brenda Mizell McGuire; Jerri’s sister, Jamie McGuire, her brothers, Anthony “Joe” McGuire and Jonathon McGuire (Vickie); as well as eight nieces/nephews and four great-nieces/nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held at Northside Baptist Church at 655 W Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro TN on Tuesday, October 12th, 2021 at 4 pm with visitation and reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, we ask if you feel it in your heart to help the family with medical bills/expenses, you can make donations at any Pinnacle Bank location to Stacy Harrell (checking) or via PayPal @stacyharrell541 friends and family. #faithoverfear

www.woodfinchapel.com


