Sam F Vinson

Sam F. Vinson, age 94, of Smyrna, TN died Friday, September 24, 2021 at his home.

A native of Cannon County, he was the son of the late Sterling Brown Vinson, and Lonnie Gertrude Campbell. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Marie Barr Vinson.

Visitation with family will be held on Friday, Oct. 1st, from 4-6 PM and Saturday from 10-11 AM at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna, TN. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 2nd, at 11 AM at Woodfin Funeral Chapel. Bro. W. D. Thomason and Pastor Benny Woods will officiate. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens on Hwy 41 Murfreesboro, TN.

Mr. Vinson is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Gina Vinson of The Woodlands, TX; daughter and son-in-law Pam and Dean Pearson of Murfreesboro, TN; and daughter Linda Hilton of Jonesborough, TN; six grandchildren, Samuel (Anna Marie) Hilton of Knoxville, TN; Brian (Morgan) Vinson of Fort Worth, TX; Kristin (Clay) Boulware of Conroe, TX; Daniel Vinson of The Woodlands, TX; Timothy Pearson of Hubert, NC; Andrew (Nicole) Pearson of Clayton, NC. and three great-grandchildren, Max Hilton, Campbell Vinson, and Zelda Vinson. He also has several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Vinson was an ordained deacon and last served as a member of Life Point (FBC) church in Smyrna for 47 years. Mr. Vinson began his career at age 18 working numerous sales positions. He retired in 1990 after 25 years with Liberty National Life Insurance Company.

Grandsons, Max Hilton, and Clay Boulware will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Journey Home in Murfreesboro, Samaritan’s Purse, and Gideon’s International.

www.woodfinchapel.com


