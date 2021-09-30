David Allen Richards

David Allen Richards, age 47, after battling a lung transplant rejection entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 4, 2021 at his residence in Murfreesboro.

He was a native of Minnesota and a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas. David served in the United States Navy and worked in Healthcare as a Biomedical Engineer and in Healthcare Administration and Data Analytics. David was also a former Gideon and member of The Glade Church.

David was preceded in death by his father, Donald Richards; and sister, Kelly Richards. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Trude Richards; mother, Alana (Benjamin) Ornell Velasquez; son, Ian David Richards; daughter, Aislinn Hope Richards.

Visitation with the family will be at 12:00 until time of celebration of life at 2:00 PM, October 2, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with military honors. Pastor Mark Satterfield will officiate.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.


