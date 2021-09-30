David Allen Richards, age 47, after battling a lung transplant rejection entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 4, 2021 at his residence in Murfreesboro.

He was a native of Minnesota and a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas. David served in the United States Navy and worked in Healthcare as a Biomedical Engineer and in Healthcare Administration and Data Analytics. David was also a former Gideon and member of The Glade Church.

David was preceded in death by his father, Donald Richards; and sister, Kelly Richards. He is survived by his wife, Sarah Trude Richards; mother, Alana (Benjamin) Ornell Velasquez; son, Ian David Richards; daughter, Aislinn Hope Richards.

Visitation with the family will be at 12:00 until time of celebration of life at 2:00 PM, October 2, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with military honors. Pastor Mark Satterfield will officiate.

