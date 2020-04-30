Granville “Jr” Williams – Age 67 of Smyrna, TN. April 27, 2020.

Preceded in death by parents, Granville Williams, Sr. and Mary Williams; brothers, Gary Williams and Tony Williams. Survived by daughter, Karen Sams; sons, James (Denise) Williams and Miller (Morgan) Williams, Sr.; grandchildren, Adyson Freeman, Baylor Williams, Baylee Williams, Miller Williams, Jr, Charles Sams and Cherish Sams; sister, Pam Feinstein; brothers, Mark Williams and Terry Williams.

Graveside services will be conducted Saturday at Nolensville Cemetery by Rev. Larry Guin. Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.