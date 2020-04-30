Linda H. Austin, age 77 of Smyrna, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Waters of Smyrna. She was a native of Birmingham, Alabama and was a daughter of the late William and Florene Wideman.

Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Gene Austin; children, Ken Haley and Lisa Llewelleyn; stepchildren, Brett, Bart and Danielle Austin; grandchildren, Bryant Haley; Alexandria and Isabella Llewelleyn; Brandon Harvel; Alex, Steven and Lauren Austin and three great grandchildren, along with a host of other family and friends.

Linda was a member of the First Baptist Church of Smyrna, TN. She spent the majority of her working as a sales account manager with LTV Steel.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapel and an online guestbook is available for the Austin family at www.woodfinchapel.com. An announcement for a celebration of life will be forthcoming.