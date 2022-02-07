Gneis Lorrain Underhill, age 64, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at her residence.

She was a native of Dearborn, MI but has lived most of her life in Rutherford County. Her love for life and people was as big as her love for horses. She will be greatly missed.

Gneis was preceded in death by her parents, James Allen Underhill and Jamie Cherry Barrett, and son, Carey “CJ” Jones.

She is survived by her daughter, Erin (Bo) Hutto, sisters, Cathy (Ronald) Jones, Robbin Perry and Sheila (Darrell) Smitty, grandchildren, Hannah (Brad) Fergus, Danielle Jones, Carrisa Baker, Mackenzie Nickens, Gracie McCann, and Kolby Miller, great-grandchildren, Addalee Pless, Everleigh Nickens, Hailey Brown and Brylee Fergus, niece, Jamie Frogge and nephews, Travis Smitty and Scott Neese.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.