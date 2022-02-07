Rosa Lee Phillips, age 104 of Murfreesboro, died Friday, February 4, 2022, at her home.

She was a native of Natchitoches Parrish, Louisiana, and was a daughter of the late Arthur and Pearl Shearin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Adam Phillips, Jr., brothers, Burton and Wilton Shearin, a sister, Mildred Shearin; and a grandson, Dwayne Vaughn.

Survivors include daughters, Amy Vaughn of Bell Buckle, Tennessee and Lois Williams of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Donald Walker, Daniel Walker, Rose Williams; great-grandchildren, Hunter Warta, Dillon Warta, Aidan Walker, Alex Walker, Laynie Rose Walters, Paisyn Walters, Bratton Potts; great-great-grandchildren, Sophia Warta, Ella Warta; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Phillips was a lifelong member of Third Baptist Church.

Graveside services will be 1:00 pm Wednesday at Coleman Cemetery with Pastor Steve Hutson officiating.

