Norman Edward Strong, age 87 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022.

A native of Tulsa, OK, he was the son of the late Homer and Rutha Johnson Strong. Mr. Strong was also preceded in death by his wife Ruth Ellen Albitz Strong, and several brothers and sisters.

Mr. Strong is survived by his daughters, Lori Bohman and her husband Eric of McMinnville, TN and Lisa Crosley and her husband Sam of Cedar Bluff, AL; brothers, Larence Strong of Springfield, MO, and Charles Strong of Alamo, TX; grandchildren, Jonathan Crosley and his wife Morgan, Jesse Crosley, Erica Bohman, Deborah Changet and her husband David, Heidi Bohman, and Julia Bohman; and one great-grandchild, Haisley Crosley.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Franklin Road Baptist Church with the funeral service at 1:00 PM following the visitation. A private family burial will follow in the Coleman Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Mr. Strong was a member of the Franklin Road Baptist Church, a US Army veteran, and a retired printer with the Sword of the Lord.

An online guestbook for the Strong family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

