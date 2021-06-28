George Daniel Cone, age 57 of Nashville, Tennessee died Monday, June 21, 2021. He was a native of Denver, Colorado and a son of the late George Clifton Cone and Reva Pauline Francis Cone.

Survivors include his daughters, Madison Cottingham and husband Matthew of Fallon, Nevada and Shelby Cone of Nashville.

Mr. Cone was a carpenter by trade.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel and no services are scheduled.