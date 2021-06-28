Donald Joseph Harris

Donald Joseph Harris (“DJ”), age 36 of Murfreesboro, passed away in the early morning hours on Wednesday June 23, 2021. He was born June 7, 1985 in Manchester, NH to Patrick and Brenda Harris. He is survived by his wife; Amie Harris and 2 young sons Brody and Chandler Harris. In addition to his wife and children he is survived by his parents Patrick and Brenda Harris, sister Alicia Harris, and a host of other loving family members. He was a 2003 graduate of Jefferson Forest High school in Forest, VA. He went on to graduate from Kaplan University with a Masters Degree in Information Technology and most recently started his dream job at Tend in Nashville. He was a very devoted and loving husband and father with a witty repartee, an abundance of dad jokes, and a love for the Nashville Predators.

A memorial service will be held July 3, 2021 from 1-3pm at Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

A celebration of life service will be held in Lynchburg, VA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the 365 Pediatric Cancer Fund (a part of the Nashville Predators Foundation).

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Donald Joseph Harris, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.


