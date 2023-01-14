OBITUARY: Fredna Gail Norton

Fredna Gail Norton, age 74, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023.

She was born in Gadsden, AL and has lived most of her life in Rutherford County.

Fredna retired after 30 years as an RN Nurse at Alvin C. York Medical Center. She was a member of Cripple Creek Presbyterian Church.

Fredna was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Wilson Harper and Evielou Boggs Harper; and best friend, Clark Adams.

She is survived by son, James (Vickie) Lee Norton; daughter, Tara (Bo) Polson; brother, Vernon Wilson Harper; sister, Janice (Jim) Faye Harper Woods Lamis; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 12:30 PM until time of chapel service at 2:30 PM, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in O’Neal Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

