OBITUARY: Doris Jean Carnahan

Doris Jean Carnahan, age 85 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023.

A native of Davidson, County, she was the daughter of the late George Raymond Carnahan and Bertha Lamore Harvey Carnahan.

Ms. Carnahan was also preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Wingler.

Ms. Carnahan is survived by her daughter, Candyce “Candy” Crosby and her husband Larry Garretson of Smyrna, TN; brothers, Donnie Carnahan of Portland, TN, Paul Wingler of Smyrna, TN, and Wayne Porch of Conyers, GA; sisters, Betty Hudson of Smyrna, TN, Joann Beshaw of Antioch, TN, and Nita Felts of Nolensville, TN; two great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews, some that she loved like her children and some that she loved like her grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday following the visitation. Paul Wingler and Pastor Joe Rice will officiate. Burial will follow in the Nolensville Cemetery.

