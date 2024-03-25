OBITUARY: Frances Elaine Ard

Frances Elaine Ard, age 75 of Smyrna, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

She was a native of Hephzibah GA and was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas Ard, Sr., and son, John Thomas Ard, Jr., Her parents Julian Evans Cadle, and Minnie Lee Jones.

Mrs. Ard was a member of La Vergne First Baptist Church and retired Bookkeeper.

She is survived by her daughters, Melissa Bowers and Angela Ard; grandchildren, Kristin Brown and husband Dakota, Michael Bowers, Kaitlyn Salisbury, Adelle Ard; great-grandchild, Ezekiel Brown; sisters, Dee Cox, Debbie Barlar and husband Mike; brother, Bruce Cadle and wife Tina.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 26th, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be Wednesday, March 27th, at 10:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

