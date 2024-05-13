OBITUARY: Mary Woodard

Mary Woodard, age 87 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital following a lengthy illness.

She was a native of Opelika, Alabama and a daughter of the late Rufus Arlie Shaw and Edna Mae Osborne Shaw.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by husbands, James Bruce Phillips, Sr., and Ed Woodard.

Survivors include her children, Lynn Fulton and husband Keith of Murfreesboro, Tracy Singel and husband Tom of Readyville, TN, James Phillips of Hayden, AL, and Matthew Phillips of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Chris Fulton, Dustin Fulton (Talia), James Witty (Jesse Walker), Mitzi Gargus (Kylee List), Courtney Phillips, Sarah Lolley, Jonathan Lolley, Mathew Phillips, Gabriella Dees (Rick); great-grandchildren, Jace Fulton, Elliotte Fulton, Oscar Fulton, Eleanor Dees, Liam Dees, a niece, Becky Whitner (Rody); faithful canine companion, Spuds; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Woodard was a member of Green Hill Baptist Church and retired from Walmart as a Jewelry Department manager with over 20 years of service. Following retirement, she then worked for Curves of Murfreesboro as an office manager.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 until 7:00 pm Monday, May 13, 2024, at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna and again Tuesday from 10:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 11:00 am with Rev. Dan Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers.

For those who wish, memorials in lieu of flowers may be made in memory of Mrs. Woodard to Green Hill Baptist Church, 6309 Burnt Knob Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, and an online guestbook is available for the Woodard family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

