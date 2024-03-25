OBITUARY: Sherry Joyce Massengill

Sherry Joyce Massengill, age 71, passed away on March 22, 2024 at Alive Hospice facility.

She was born in Madison, TN and a resident of Smyrna. Sherry retired from Betterbilt Aluminum.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, Arnold Phillip Hill Sr and Juanita Bernice Canada Hill; brothers, Bill Andrews, Phillip Hill, Elbert Hill and Jerry Hill; and grandmothers, Elizabeth Sanders, and Amanda Barrett.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Massengill; sons, Stephen Paul Massengill, Eric John Massengill; daughter, Mindy Maureen Hatcher; son-in-law, Randy Hatcher; brother, Walter (Norma) Andrews; sisters, Elois Davis, Elizabeth Neely; and grandchildren, Peter Hatcher, Samuel Hatcher and Sherry Hatcher.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Monday, March 25, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers with Trey Gambill officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM at Woodlawn Cemetery in Nashville with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

