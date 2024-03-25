OBITUARY: Sue Willene Cude Meadow

Sue Willene Cude Meadow, celebrated her 98th birthday before passing on March 22, 2024.

Sue was born on March 5, 1926, to James Robert “Jimmy” Cude and Maudie Elizabeth Culberson Cude near Troy, Tennessee. The oldest of five children, she grew up on a farm, helping with outdoor farm chores while learning how to sew, cook, play piano, sing and care for young children. Her parents instilled a lifelong love for learning and shared their faith, worshipping at the Presbyterian Church in Troy.

Following high school, Sue earned a bachelor’s degree at University of Tennessee in home economics. While in college, she met the love of her life Thomas Richard “Dick” Meadow, Jr. at a Young Farmers and Homemaker’s retreat. Sue and Dick married on June 27, 1948, moving into his parents’ home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. In the following six years, Sue and Dick welcomed their children, Suzanne, Steve, Emily, Jim, and Chad, and moved into their dream home Daddy built in the Waverly woods.

In 1958, Sue and Dick relocated from Waverly to Murfreesboro, TN to help Dick get home from his sales manager travels. Sue delighted in their small Blackman Community farm, with room for children to roam and a menagerie of farm stock and pets. She encouraged her children to join 4-H and to become avid readers. While in Blackman, Sue and Dick made life-long friends, who regularly got together for picnics on the river, bridge games, and parties. After visiting and attending area churches, Sue and Dick placed membership at North Boulevard Church of Christ, where they valued the fellowship with John’s House Sunday School Class and the Meals on Wheels ministry, cooking and delivering meals together as well as planting/tending an herb garden outside the church kitchen door.

Besides being a homemaker, Sue relished her career as a social worker in family services, foster care and adoptions. An avid antique collector, Sue and her best friend Gerry and sister Betty built small antique businesses. When Dick told Sue that she needed to get a real job, Sue became a “million dollar” real estate agent five years running. In retirement, Sue remained busy with grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately called her “Granny Sue.” In their later years, Sue and Dick enjoyed watching wildlife in their backyard wandering the banks of Stones River. Together they planted gardens and flower beds, sharing produce, seeds, cuttings and bulbs.

Sue orchestrated holiday family and friend gatherings, breaking out favorite recipes and games. On their 50th Anniversary, Sue and Dick surprised their children and grandchildren with a Caribbean Cruise. Sue and Dick’s anniversary became a reunion holiday with the Cude and Meadow families converging at gorgeous state parks.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 73 years Dick Meadow, her sister Mary Virginia Gibson, brother William “Billy” Cude, and son William James “Jim” Meadow. Sue is survived by her sisters Janice Galbraith and Betty Caldwell.

Granny Sue’s legacy will be carried forward by her children, grandchildren and great grands. Children: Suzanne (Gary) Shearer, Stephen (Kathie) Meadow, Emily (Ashley) Frye, Chad (Marilyn) Meadow. Grandchildren: Jason (Rachel) Meadow, Amanda (Shane) Kraeger, Stephanie (Jody) Morgan, Joel (Kate) Frye, Joshua (Christina) Meadow, Jamie Sue (Carl) King, Krista Meadow, Megan (Michael) Bellanti, Thomas R. Meadow, III. Granny Sue cuddled and hugged each great-grand: Bryson, Gracie, Kinsley, Elijah and Barrett Meadow; Faith and Hope Kraeger and Vivienne Frye; Gwen (Joel) Wilhelm, Tyler and Audrey Orzech; Emily Sue, Raymond, and Macy McKinley.

Sue’s family especially want to thank the staff at Adams Place (Independent Living and Memory Care) for their loving care of our Mama over the past four years.

Visitation: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 3-5 P.M. Woodfin Funeral Chapel, Murfreesboro. Graveside Service: Monday, March 25, 2024, 11:00 A.M. Meadow-Crockett Cemetery, Hurricane Mills, TN. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

The invitation to wear jeans is open to all who attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, North Blvd. Church of Christ, Murfreesboro; or We Remember You, P.O. Box 10506, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 [email protected]

Sue would tell you, “It’s been great! Have a little fun!”

