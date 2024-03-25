Titans Finalize 2024 Coaching Staff

NASHVILLE – The Titans have completed their 2024 coaching staff with the additions of Zac Woodfin as Director of Sports Performance, Mark Lovat and Grant Thorne as Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coaches, and John Shaw as Assistant Sports Performance – Speed Training Coach.

Woodfin, Lovat, Thorne and Shaw join holdovers Brian Bell (Assistant Director of Sports Performance) and Haley Roberts (Sports Performance Assistant) from the team’s previous sports performance staff.

Additionally, the Titans hired Ansley Moore as Director of Player and Family Affairs.

Zac Woodfin – Director of Sports Performance

Zac Woodfin arrives in Tennessee with 18 years of experience in the strength and conditioning field. He served the past two years as the Director of Player Performance and Wellness for the United States Football League and United Football League (2022-24), overseeing the league’s athletic performance training staff.

Prior to his time with the USFL/UFL, Woodfin was the Director of Athletic Performance at Missouri (2020-21), Kansas (2017-19) and Southern Miss (2015-16) and was the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach at his alma mater, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, for one season (2014). From 2011 to 2013, he was an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Green Bay Packers.

A native of Prattville, Ala., Woodfin played linebacker at UAB and became the football program’s all-time leading tackler (372 career tackles). He spent time as a player in the NFL with the Packers (2005), New Orleans Saints (2005), Baltimore Ravens (2005-06) and Houston Texans (2007), and he also played in NFL Europe for the Frankfurt Galaxy (2007). In 2006, he got his start in the strength and conditioning field as an intern at UAB and then worked as a volunteer at Alabama (2007) before becoming a Performance Specialist for three years at Athletes’ Performance (2007-10).

Mark Lovat – Assistant Strength and Conditioning

Mark Lovat (pronounced “luh-VOTT”) joins the Titans after spending the past 25 years with the Green Bay Packers. He was hired in 1999 as a Strength and Conditioning Assistant, a title he held for a total of 16 seasons with the team. He was the club’s Strength and Conditioning Coordinator from 2010 to 2018.

During Lovat’s time with the Packers, he was a part of 17 playoff teams, 12 division titles and one Super Bowl championship (Super Bowl XLV). In 2011, Lovat was named the NFL Strength Coach of the Year by the Professional Football Strength and Conditioning Coaches Society. The same organization honored him with the Super Bowl Achievement Award in 2010.

Born in Pocatello, Idaho, Lovat was a starting shortstop and second baseman on the baseball team at Butler University. After graduating in 1992, he spent four years at Lake Havasu City (Ariz.) High School, teaching Spanish as well as coaching football and baseball. He spent two summers interning in the weight room with the Packers.

John Shaw – Assistant Sports Performance – Speed Training

John Shaw enters his first season in the NFL ranks. He joins the Titans after spending the past five years in college coaching, including most recently a brief stint as the Director of Speed Development at the University of Washington, where he was hired in January.

Prior to his time at Washington, Shaw was the Director of Speed Development for two seasons on the strength and conditioning staff at the University of Arizona (2022-23). He was an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach for two seasons at the University of Missouri (2020-21) and one campaign at the University of Kansas (2019).

The Mobile, Ala., native began his collegiate playing career as a defensive back at the University of Alabama at Birmingham before transferring to Belhaven University (Jackson, Miss.) to finish his career. He then took his first steps into coaching at Belhaven as a Graduate Assistant/Cornerbacks Coach and Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. For the next 12 years, he coached athletes at the high school level in Alabama and Mississippi, including the final six years as a Strength and Conditioning Coach and Defensive Backs Coach for St. Paul’s Episcopal (Mobile, Ala.) High School.

Grant Thorne – Assistant Strength and Conditioning

Grant Thorne has spent the past 14 seasons coaching in college and the NFL. Most recently, he totaled 11 campaigns with the Green Bay Packers, including nine years as a Strength and Conditioning Assistant (2015-23) and two years as a Strength and Conditioning Consultant (2013-14).

Thorne’s professional stops also include time as a Sports Performance Coach at Purdue University (2011-14), Assistant Performance Coach at Stanford University (2011) and Performance and Monitoring Assistant with the New York Jets (2010).

A native of Tucson, Ariz., Thorne played football for two seasons at Nicholls State (2006-07), during which time he was a strength and conditioning summer intern for the San Diego Chargers in 2006. After college, he played professionally as a wide receiver for the Arena Football League’s Los Angeles Avengers (2008) and then played rugby in the United Kingdom for the Rugby Union’s Sedgley Park Tigers (2008). While overseas he also served as an Assistant Sports Performance Coach for the English Premier League’s Everton Football Club. In 2009, he returned to the United States to become a Sports Performance Coach at Velocity Sports Performance.

Ansley Moore – Director of Player and Family Affairs

Ansley Moore joins the Titans as Director of Player and Family Affairs after spending the past three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. She was hired by the Raiders in 2021 as a Football Operations Assistant and was promoted in 2023 to Coordinator of Team Operations and Family Affairs.

In her most recent role in Las Vegas, Moore contributed to the day-to-day operations of the team and support of the Raiders players. She also oversaw the club’s Football Family Program and the involvement of players, coaches and support staff families.

The Atlanta native attended Auburn University, working for the Tigers football team as a student manager for three seasons under head coach Gus Malzahn. She also gained experience as a football operations intern at the University of Colorado and as a sports agent intern. She has served as an advocate for young women in professional football through her participation and leadership in the NFL Women’s Careers in Football Forum.

Tennessee Titans Coaching Staff:

Brian Callahan – Head Coach

Colt Anderson – Special Teams Coordinator

Nick Holz – Offensive Coordinator

Dennard Wilson – Defensive Coordinator

Brian Bell – Assistant Director of Sports Performance

Ben Bloom – Outside Linebackers

Frank Bush – Linebackers

Kylan Butler – Offensive Assistant

Bill Callahan – Offensive Line

Steve Donatell – Defensive Assistant

Scott Fuchs – Assistant Offensive Line

Bo Hardegree – Quarterbacks

Chris Harris – Defensive Passing Game Coordinator/Cornerbacks

Steve Jackson – Secondary/Safeties

Matt Jones – Offensive Assistant

Tom Jones – Assistant to the Head Coach

Randy Jordan – Running Backs

Anthony Levine Sr. – Assistant Special Teams

Lori Locust – Defensive Quality Control

Mark Lovat – Assistant Strength and Conditioning

Payton McCollum – Assistant Wide Receivers

Clinton McMillan – Assistant Defensive Line/Pass Rush Specialist

Justin Outten – Tight Ends

Haley Roberts – Sports Performance Assistant

Tracy Rocker – Defensive Line

John Shaw – Assistant Sports Performance – Speed Training

Luke Stocker – Offensive Assistant

Grant Thorne – Assistant Strength and Conditioning

Tyke Tolbert – Wide Receivers

Zac Woodfin – Director of Sports Performance

Source: Tennesseetitans.com

More Sports News