Belmont Heads to Top-Seeded Penn State for WBIT Second Round Monday

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – March 24, 2024 – Continuing its national postseason run in the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT), the Belmont University women’s basketball team faces top-seeded Penn State Monday evening in Pennsylvania. Tipoff of the WBIT second round game is slated for 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET from the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The primetime matchup will be broadcast on ESPN+ with Matt Scalzo (play-by-play) and Maren Walseth (analyst) on the call. The postseason road contest can also be heard on Belmont All-Access on BelmontBruins.com with Dr. Rich Tiner providing play-by-play of the action. Live in-game statistics will be available at BelmontBruins.com.

