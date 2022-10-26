OBITUARY: Evelyn Jones Hardison

Evelyn Jones Hardison, 87 years old, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Never one to complain, she courageously endured multiple surgeries over the last year and met her Savior face to face on Saturday night.

She was born in Giles County, grew up in Donelson, Tn and lived in Murfreesboro, Tn for the past 58 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur “Squire” Jones and Katherine Nelson Jones.

She is survived by her brother Arthur “Bubba” Jones of Donelson Tn, adoring husband of 59 years, Dr. Fenton Payne Hardison, her daughter Mary Katherine Hardison Trapnell and son-in-law Drew Trapnell of Nashville Tn, son Dr. Mark Fenton Hardison and daughter-in-law Ashley Pullias Hardison of Murfreesboro Tn, three grandsons Louis Trapnell (Hannah Capaci Trapnell) of New York NY, William Trapnell of Nashville Tn and Payne Trapnell of Knoxville Tn and two granddaughters Isabella Hardison and Georgia Hardison of Murfreesboro Tn.

Evelyn was the woman behind her husband helping establish their oral surgery practice by deeply investing in the people and community that she dearly loved.

Immediately upon arriving in Murfreesboro, they joined First United Methodist Church and have been faithful members ever since. As a former teacher, she appreciated the importance of a strong education and served for many years on the Murfreesboro City School Board.

Other areas of interest and joy included the Charity Circle of Rutherford County, MTSU’s Blue Raider Fan Club and the Rutherford County medical community. But to really know her meant you understood how much the University of Tennessee and their Athletic Program meant to her.

Saving every penny, she and Payne bought football season tickets while he was in oral surgery training in Memphis and the rest is history. She went out on top as she watched from her hospital bed every snap of the latest UT victory over the Crimson Tide.

With great confidence in God, she loved telling people in these last days that we could trust Jesus with everything; that in fact, He was stronger than we can imagine and if we would just “give Him our worries, He would fill us with His peace”.

Please join us as we honor our beloved mother and grandmother in a Celebration of Life service on Friday, October 28, 2022 at First United Methodist Church. Visitation is at 10 am, service at 11 am and burial immediately following at Evergreen Cemetery. A reception will be hosted afterward by the Martha Ministry at First United Methodist for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, by her direction, memorial gifts can be made to her daughter’s nonprofit, the Nashville Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition.

