FOUND: Mt. Juliet Police Searching for Missing, 13-year-old Runaway

Update 10/26/2022: Lukas returned home safe, and there is no longer an active search. Thank you to all for your care and for spreading the word.

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Officers are searching for a missing 13-year-old male, Lukas, who left his home in Belinda City near the 300 block of Sunrise Circle. He left around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 without his phone nor his shoes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and grey sweatpants. Lukas is 5’8” and around 110 pounds.

His family notified police around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 as they became concerned of his wellbeing. Officers have searched the nearby area and have worked to contact known acquaintances. He has not been located, and the search continues.

If you are aware of Lukas’ whereabouts, please give MJPD a call at 615-754-2550 so he can be reunited with his family.