OBITUARY: Teresa Ann Marchese

Teresa Ann Marchese of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, she was 68 years old.

She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Cecil Hopper and Reba Rice.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her stepfather, Wandie Rice; and father-in-law, Sam Marchese.

Mrs. Marchese is survived by her husband, Gary Marchese; children, Dana Mullinax, Brandi Birdwell and husband Corey, and Travis Mullinax and wife Amanda; grandchildren, Cheyenne Guye, Kiowa Vetetoe, Addison Birdwell, Brody Birdwell, Caylee Kirby, Samantha Mullinax, Mason Mullinax, and Lila Birdwell; great-grandchild, Raelyn Meadows; siblings, Connie Powell, Larry Hopper, Cecilia Watts, Mark Hopper, and Tracy Hopper; mother-in-law, Nadine Marchese; brother-in-law, Sammy Dean Marchese; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the Marchese family will be Saturday, October 29, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro with funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM. Teb Batey will officiate. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery. Tracy Hopper, Corey Birdwell, Brody Birdwell, Nathan Watts, Michael Vetetoe, and Ryan Meadows will serve as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Marchese’s memory to an animal shelter or pet rescue of your choice.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/