Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Dorothy ‘Dot’ Ruth Nash

By Jennifer Haley
Dorothy-Dot-Ruth-Nash

Dorothy “Dot” Ruth Hall Jernigan Nash, age 88, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at her residence.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked at Metal Carbide as a production worker and as a nurse tech with NHC Healthcare as well as private care.

Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Nannie B. Hall and Frank Hall; daughter, Patricia Ann Jernigan; brothers, Son Hall, H.J. Hall, C.L. “Polly” Hall; and sisters, Sarah Hall and Gayle Luster.

She is survived by her daughters, Ms. J.R. Marie Jernigan, Wanda Dale Jernigan; husband, Johnny Nash; sisters, Julie Stillwell and husband Phil, Barbara Gilmore; step-sisters, Sandy McCullough, Susan Sparks; twenty four grandchildren; and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM, Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 12:30 PM at Evergreen Cemetery with Laney Ware officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

 

