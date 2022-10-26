OBITUARY: Jeffrey Garland Goetsch

Jeffrey Garland Goetsch, age 60 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee was called to Heaven on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

He was a native of New Jersey and was preceded in death by his parents, Craig Goetsch and Rose Pignato Goetsch.

He married Devin Rosevear in September of 1996 at Starwood in Antioch, TN.

His family and friends knew him as the life of the party. He was always the man you could go to if you wanted to hear a dad joke or a goofy story. Jeff was known to sing as loud and off key as he could to some 80s rock band. His favorite pastime was supporting the Tennessee Titans every home game with his friends and family.

Mr. Goetsch was a follower of Christ and attended Lifepoint. Jeff had a lifelong journey doing Theatrical Lighting for many events. He toured as a lighting director with bands such as KISS, Aerosmith, Run DMC, and Beastie Boys. People thought of him as a fun guy who was full of life and love.

He was a happy, outgoing person who could brighten up anybody with his laughter and his smile. He was a great husband, father, and best friend.

He is survived by wife of 26 years, Devin Rosevear, Daughters; Paydn Crowell, Savannah Raburn and husband Kyle; grandchildren, McKinley Crowell, Landon Crowell, Logan Crowell, Asher Bogle; brothers, Craig Goetsch, Brett Goetsch; sisters, Ramona McCudden, Susan Fox.

A Celebration of life will be held on November 5, 2022 at The Elevation Center located at 1630 S. Church St, suite 104 Murfreesboro, TN at 1 pm in the afternoon.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks any donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

