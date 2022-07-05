Eva “Evie” Marie Brunner, age 53, of Murfreesboro went to be with her Lord on Friday, July 1, 2022. She was born in Winfield, IL and was raised in Murfreesboro, TN. She was a member of New Vision Baptist Church. Eva was also a long-time member of Florence Baptist Temple in Burlington, KY. She was a graduate of Franklin Road Christian School in Murfreesboro and attended Baptist Bible College in Springfield, MO.

Eva is survived by children: Timothy Scott Brunner and Anna Marie Hogan and husband Michael; grandchildren: Alexander August Hogan, Zion Daniel Hogan, Gabriel Elias Hogan; parents: David and Rose Johanson; sister: Sherry Lynn Hall; nieces: Diana Rose Nelson Wise and husband Evan, and Christina Lynn Hall; great-nephew: Milo Wise.

Eva enjoyed volunteering her time in recent years to encourage women who had been recently rescued from human trafficking by crafting handmade cards to send them through the Nashville Anti-Human Trafficking Coalition.

Visitation will be 12 o’clock noon until the Funeral Service at 2:00PM Saturday July 9, 2022, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Dr. Tom Wallace will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com