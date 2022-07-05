John N. Brown – age 76 of LaVergne, TN was born April 12,1946, to Fred and Vadie Brown. He was their only child. He graduated from Cumberland High School and went into the apprenticeship program of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He worked for several local Contractors and finished his career with Wolfe & Travis Electric Company after 25-plus-years. John passed peacefully at home on July 2, 2022, surrounded by his devoted family.

He is survived by loving wife, Marilynn; daughters, Vickie Ligon and Anita Wells (Van); son, John Benjamin Brown; 3 granddaughters and 3 grandsons: Johnny (Dakota) Taylor, Kathy Ligon, Casey Wells, Haley Wells, Jordan Wilson and Alex Brown; and 5 great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be conducted Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. (visitation from 2-4 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Pastor Dave Royalty.