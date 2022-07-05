Ronnie Ray Lampley, age 72, passed away June 30th, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Lampley; Children Ronnie W (Stephanie) Lampley and Ronda (Austin) Shrum; 2 Step-sons; Grandchildren Rachel (Dustin) Newcomb, Joey (Kaitlyn) Lampley, Billy (Madison) Lampley, Riley Cosminsky and Elliana Shrum; 3 great-grandsons; Sisters Wanda (Mickey) Gleason and Anne (Jim) Allen.

Ronnie was a hard working man. He was a big fan of the Nashville Predators. He loved spending time with his family in his free time. He always enjoyed hanging out at the Lampley Bar & Grill. He always loved cooking, especially in his instant pot.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alive Hospice Center of Murfreesboro.

Also in lieu of services, there will be a cookout as a celebration of life to be determined.

