Gladys Virginia Ford Harrell, age 89 of Manchester died Saturday July 2, 2022. She was a native of the Burks Hollow Community in Rutherford CO. and was preceded in death by her husband, James Marvin Harrell; parents, Otis Ford and Altie Harrell Ford; sisters, Ruby Cathey, Evelyn Lannon, Barbara Ford, Elsie Ford and brother Elvis Ford.

Mrs. Harrell was a member of the Hoovers Gap Church and retired from Pajama Corp of America in Manchester.

She is survived by her daughters, Ginny Pittman and husband Grady, Clarissa Sain and husband James; grandchildren; Ginger Pittman, Lance Pittman and wife Kimberly, Dallas Pittman and wife Lily, Colt Sain and wife Ashleigh, Ashley Sain Payne and husband Nathan; great-grandchildren, Ashton Sain, Fallon Payne, Ryder, Gage, and Valen Pittman; sister, Ruth Hamlett.

Visitation will be 11:00AM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel until Graveside Service at 1:00PM Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com