Margie Kate “Katie” Thompson, age 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She was born in Savannah, Tennessee on December 12, 1933 to Joe and Mamie Johnson. She was the youngest of five children. She was preceded in death by her brothers Ben and Felix Johnson and sisters Verna and Hazel Johnson.

Katie spent most of her life in Memphis, Tennessee raising her family of four children. She had a keen sense of humor and a great zest for life. She also had a great sense of style which would show in the many parties she hosted and the numerous times she won “Yard of the Month” in Hyne Park.

Katie is survived by her son, Randy Drake and his wife Marcia and their children, Michael, Philip, and Mary Drake; her daughter Debbie Connell and her sons, David and Henry Connell; daughter Libby Lancaster and her sons, Austin and Tanner Lancaster; and daughter Carolyn Golshan and her daughter Lily and sons, Nick and Max Golshan. She also is survived by numerous great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM.