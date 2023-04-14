OBITUARY: Ernest Carlton Pitts

Ernest Carlton Pitts, age 63, passed away on April 3, 2023 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Ernest was preceded in death by his parents, John W. Pitts and Nellie Bell Ashford Pitts; brother, James Allen Pitts, Sr. and sister, Gladys Brannon.

He is survived by his sons, Jeremy (Ashley) Pitts, Leonard “Bubba” (Taylor) Pitts, Carlton Lee (Ruby) Pitts; daughters, Brandy McNeese, Bobbie Gail Bryant; brothers, John Pitts, Herbert Pitts and Anthony Pitts and Howard (Brenda) Pitts; sisters, Carolyn (Frank) Geroy, Pam Eccles and Shirley (Jerry) Haslam; sixteen grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, April 14, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Frank Geroy officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

