OBITUARY: Bounkham Sivilay

Bounkham Sivilay, age 80 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Saturday, April 8, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Sivilay was born on August 9, 1942, in Champasak, Laos and was preceded in death by his parents, Saly and Phangphanh Sivilay.

He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Somnuk Sivilay; their children, Bounsavath Sivilay, Bounprasong Bouaphachah, Bounyoung Chittaphong, Sommay Sunthonthip, Chansouk Sivilay, Somboun “Danny” Sivilay, and Bounmy Sivilay; a sister, Khamfong Sivilay; thirteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Sivilay served as a police officer in Laos and once he moved to the United States, he worked for and retired from General Electric.

Visitation will be Friday, April 14, 2023, from 2:00 until 4:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. A traditional Laotian funeral service will be 2:00 pm Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

