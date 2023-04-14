OBITUARY: Cherry Neal Garcia

Cherry Neal Garcia, age 86, passed away at her residence April 10, 2023.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Salem Creek Church of Christ.

Cherry was preceded in death by her parents, Otto Green and Lura Ella Arms Green; 1st husband, Roy Alsup, and 2nd husband, Carmen J. Garcia; son, Roy Randall Alsup; brothers, Bobby Green, Buddy Green; and daughter-in-law, Mattie Alsup.

She is survived by sons, Ronnie Alsup, Roger Alsup, Carmen Victor Garcia; daughters, Rita Johnson, Lynne Skinner; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Alsup; brothers, Jay Green, Bill Green; and sisters, Carla McGraw, Kay Handley, Connie Eaton; grandchildren, Joshua Smith, Steven Smith, Cole Alsup, Dayne Alsup, Nathan Alsup, Christopher Alsup, Aaron Alsup, Alex Alsup; and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM-2:00 PM, Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM at Evergreen Cemetery with Ron Harper officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/