OBITUARY: Eric ‘Keith’ Greene

Eric “Keith” Greene, age 62, of Lavergne, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

He was born in Valdosta, Georgia on July 10, 1961.

Keith was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Green and a daughter, Monica Ann Greene.

He is survived by his mother, Wynell Greene; wife, Alicia Greene; children, Eric Greene (Lisa) of Smyrna, Tennessee, Stacy Petty (Josh) of Manchester, Tennessee and Justin Greene (Eddie) of Gallatin, Tennessee; grandchildren, Kendall, Nevaeh, Cameron, McKayla, Brayden and Izabel; siblings, Alan Greene (Tesa) of Canton, Georgia, Dean Greene of Spartanburg, SC and Dale Greene (Nico) of Lavergne, Tennessee. Also survived by his wife Alicia’s siblings, Phillip Barner (Trace) of Pelham, Georgia, Robert Petty (Abbie) of Niwot, Colorado, Melanie Newsome (Mike) of Pelham, Georgia and Timothy Szulc (Katie) of Des Plains, Illinois; along with many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to celebrate Eric will be held Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 11:00 am at Jefferson Pike Church of Christ, 218 Jefferson Pike, LaVergne, Tennessee 37086. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/