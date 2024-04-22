OBITUARY: Kiang Phommateth

Mr. Kiang Phommateth, age 90, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

He was preceded in death by his wife, La Phommateth.

He is survived by his children, Oun Sayavong, Kham Phommateth, One Prine, Choum Vannaketh, Yoth Sipaseuth; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Ping Phommateth; and many other family and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, April 26, 2024 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with cremation to follow. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

