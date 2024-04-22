OBITUARY: Joe David Nickens

Joe David Nickens, age 70, of Christiana, TN passed away on Friday, April 19, 2024.

He was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by his parents, Homer Nickens and Ina Mae Nickens.

He was a Christian and retired from Steel Technology in Murfreesboro. After retirement, he worked for Rutherford County Convenience Center.

Mr. Nickens is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Miller Nickens; children, Mary Ann Clark and husband Rodney, Melissa (Samuel McClure) Nickens; grandchildren, Lacey McAfee and husband Nicholas, Nicholas David Clark, Lester Ivie (Tina) Garrett II, Brett Michael McClure and wife Kelsey; Great grandchildren, Finnley, Braxton, Bentley, Everleigh; brothers, James Nickens, Stanley Nickens and husband April; sisters, Hazel Gannon and husband Stanley, and Teresa Clarke and husband Jon.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 23rd at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Cremation will follow the visitation. www.woodfinchapel.com

