New Music this Week- April 22, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Anne Wilson
GRAMMY-nominated artist and songwriter Anne Wilson proudly unveils her new 16-song album REBEL, A co-writer on each of the 16 tracks, Wilson boldly stamps her love of Jesus, Country music and family into one cohesive record. Wilson has a duet with Lainey Wilson and Jordan Davis on the album.
“I have worked so hard on this record. I poured my heart and soul into every single song,” shares Wilson.
2Emily Henline
Emerging artist Emily Henline released “Drunk on Me.” In talking about the song, she shared,”I’m so pumped about this song release ‘Drunk on Me’ was really fun to write with Phillip White Music & D Vincent Williams, it’s really fun to perform, and y’all seem to love it live.”
3T Bone Burnett
The Other Side, the first new solo album in nearly 20 years from Grammy-and Oscar-winner T Bone Burnett, is out today on Verve Forecast. In celebration of the new music, Burnett will embark on a tour of Nashville, playing his first full-length concerts in two decades. The shows kick off at the Franklin Theatre on May 3, followed by The Blue Room at Third Man Records on May 9, and concluding at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater on May 10.
4Dwayne “The Rock” and Chris Janson
Chris Janson, one of the most exciting live performers in Country music, today debuts the World Premiere of his music video for his current single “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get” via YouTube Premiere. The humble video shows Janson, alongside longtime friend and global superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, hanging out in his favorite arena – the great outdoors. No stranger to Country music, Johnson joins Janson as they spend an afternoon in the deer stand, muddin’ in a vintage Ford pick-up and enjoying some good ol’ Southern boy downtime.
5Zac Brown Band
Zac Brown Band has set sail on a musical voyage with the release of their latest single, “Pirates & Parrots” featuring acclaimed singer-songwriter and Coral Reefer Band member Mac McAnally.The track serves as a heartfelt tribute to their esteemed friend and collaborator, the legendary Jimmy Buffett.
6Elvie Shane
Elvie Shane releases his much anticipated sophomore album DAMASCUS today, an ode to his artistic evolution and deep-feeling take on country music. Drawing inspiration from the Apostle Paul’s transformative biblical story and the hardened beauty of ancient steel, each of the 13 tracks find Shane stepping into the shoes of another, taking pieces of each character he’s met on his journey, and melding them into one beautifully woven work.
7Shelby Lynne
“But I Ain’t,” the new song from GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Shelby Lynne, is out now. A bridge between her past and future work, “But I Ain’t” was produced by Lynne, Karen Fairchild, Ashley Monroe, and Gena Johnson and interpolates
“Dreamsome,” a standout track from her landmark record, I Am Shelby Lynne, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary. Reflecting on the song, Lynne shares, “A taste of old. A big shot of new. For you. For us.”
8Twitty & Lynn
Meet the latest iteration of Twitty and Lynn. Fifty years ago, Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn—arguably the greatest country duet partners of all time—were in the midst of racking up 12 Top 10 hits, five #1 singles and four #1 albums, alongside solo careers that would see them become the country artist with the most #1s (at that time) and the most awarded female country artist, respectively.
Now, the torch has been passed to a new generation. On April 20, 2024—Conway and Loretta’s grandchildren, Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn, will release their first full-length album, Cookin’ Up Lovin’—a 12-song compilation that includes three covers of duets made famous by their “Poppy” and “Memaw” and seven originals written with top country songwriters.
9Hardy
HARDY has been personally enlisted by Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Jimmy Iovine to cut a HARDY version of Snoop and Dre’s iconic track “Gin and Juice” for the launch of their new beverage line of the same name. HARDY’s reimagining is out today, with a video to follow next month.
“A while back, I got a phone call saying that Jimmy Iovine, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg would like for me to record my own version of ‘Gin and Juice’ for the launch of their new drink, Gin&Juice,” says HARDY. “I’m still in disbelief, but I am so stoked that I’m dropping my version of ‘Gin and Juice’ with the blessing of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg themselves. Thankful for the opportunity.”
