Frost Advisory 4-22-2024

Frost Advisory
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
1017 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2024
TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-221300-
/O.NEW.KOHX.FR.Y.0003.240422T0600Z-240422T1300Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Ashland City, Lebanon, Hohenwald,
Columbia, Sparta, Byrdstown, McEwen, Coalmont, Waverly, New
Johnsonville, Hartsville, Manchester, La Vergne, Gallatin,
Shelbyville, Tennessee Ridge, Hendersonville, Dickson,
Lawrenceburg, Smyrna, Waynesboro, Gordonsville, Brentwood,
Jamestown, Tullahoma, Gainesboro, Lewisburg, Nashville, Pulaski,
Dover, South Carthage, Altamont, Smithville, Mount Juliet,
Carthage, Centerville, Lafayette, Linden, Cookeville, Lobelville,
Murfreesboro, Erin, Celina, Franklin, Woodbury, Livingston,
Allardt, Springfield, Kingston Springs, Clarksville, McMinnville,
Spencer, Clifton, Crossville, and Goodlettsville
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive
outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.