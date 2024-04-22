6 Live Shows this Week- April 22, 2024

photo from Robby Klein Mgmt

Here are six live shows to attend this week.

1Tim McGraw

photo from Robby Klein Mgmt

Thursday, April 25, 7 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Tim McGraw will bring The Standing Room Only Tour to Nashville. Carly Pearce and Abby Anderson will be special guests.

Find tickets here. 

2Leftover Salmon and the Infamous Stringdusters

photo credit Tobin Voggesser

Friday, April 26, 7 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville

For almost 30 years, Leftover Salmon has been entertaining audiences. See them this week at The Ryman with special guests Kitchen Dwellers.

Find tickets here. 

3Staind

photo from Live Nation

Tuesday, April 23, 6 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

The Tailgate Tour with Staind heads to FirstBank Amphitheater. Special guests will be Seether, Saint Asonia, and Tim Montana.

Find tickets here. 

4Ty Segall

photo from Brooklyn Bowl

Wednesday, April 24, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

Ty Segall announced a spring tour with a stop in Nashville and released “Void,” a seven-minute song.

Find tickets here. 

5Rick Ross

photo from Skydeck

Friday, April 26, 7 pm

Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall, 5055 Broadway, Nashville

Rapper Rick Ross will perform at Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall this week.

Find tickets here. 

6Dalton & The Sheriffs

photo courtesy of Chief’s/Wade Hall

Saturday, April 27, 8 pm

Chief’s on Broadway, 200 Broadway, Nashville

Check out the new performance space at Eric Church’s Chief’s on Broadway. Built from the bar up in the city of Boston, Dalton & the Sheriffs’ “Something From Nothing Tour” is the perfect night out: equal parts hard-to-describe and hard-to-forget.

Find tickets here. 

Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

