Ercle H. Knotts, Jr., 88, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021. He was born and raised in Akron, Ohio, later relocating to LaVergne and calling Middle Tennessee home for the past 40 years. Ercle was a proud Combat Veteran, serving with the US Army’s 8th Army, Field Artillery in Korea.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, James, Kenneth, and Bud; daughters, Sandra, Pamela, and Paula; grandson, David; and great-grandson, Lucian.

Ercle leaves behind his sons, Keith Knotts (Leslie) and Robert Glaspell (Suk Cha); daughter, Norma Reed (Robert); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a lifetime of friends.

Per Ercle’s wishes, he will be cremated, and a graveside service will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 3:15 PM at the Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, OH 44273. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society.

