Ronnie Nickens

Ronnie L. Nickens, age 72, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 6, 2021, surrounded by family and friends.  A native of Rutherford County, TN, he was preceded in death by his parents, James Roy Jr. and Zella McCullough Nickens; son, Ronnie L. Nickens Jr.; and brother, Mike Nickens.

He is survived by his children, Kimberly Oldham and her husband John, Angela Strickland and her husband Tim, and son Ricky Braddom; grandchildren, Courtney, Peyton, Allie, Addison, and Mikayla; siblings, David Nickens and his wife Rhoda, Margie Bradford and her husband Orville, Sandy Wheeler and her husband Gordon, and Roy Nickens; along with a much loving extended family.

Ronnie was a retired senior super intendant where he worked in construction for many years.

He was known for being a lifetime PKC veteran coon hunter.  Ronnie won many accolades in the circuit with one of them being the winner of the 2004 PKC World Championship with “What’s Up Doc”.

Visitation and service at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.  Visitation will be Thursday, 6/10/21, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and  Friday, 6/11/21, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The service will be Friday, 6/11/21,  at 1:00 p.m.   Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Albert Summers, Billy Hazel, David Nickens Jr., Ricky Marshall, Blake Nickens, and Steve Messick will serve as pallbearers.


