Gloria Jean Kirch, age 77, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 7, 2021. A native of Johnson City, New York, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Helen Zweirzynski Kirch.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Dr. Mike Norris will officiate.

She is survived by her children Kim Andrascik and her husband Ron, Develyn Greif and her husband Don, Ralph C. Anderson “R.J.” and his wife Angelica, Scott Anderson and Martin Anderson and his wife Julia; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and brother, Martin Kirch and his wife Linda; along with much loving extended family.

Ms. Kirch was retired in customer services with Walmart after 30 years of service. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Memorials in memory of her may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.