Obituary for Jimmie

Jimmie “Slim” Wilson, age 79, passed away June 4, 2021 at NHC Health Care. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired from the sheet metal business. He was a car enthusiast and had a passion for Nascar and racing.

Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents Levoy Taylor Wilson and Gladys Louise Bush Wilson; brothers, Jackie Wilson, Ernest Wilson Bobby Wilson, Wayne Wilson, Leroy “Jr” Wilson; and sister, Dot Jacobs. He is survived by his daughters, Sherry (Huston) Wilson Shipley, Donna Wilson Earley; Tina Louise Wilson; brothers, Donnie (Kay) Wilson, Randall (Teresa) Wilson; sisters, Caroline Wilson, Nancy Clark, Patricia Caldwell and June Haislip; sister-in-laws, Linda Wilson and Brenda Wilson; several grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great nephews.

A graveside service will be held at a later date with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422


