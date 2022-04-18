Mrs. Emma ‘Jean’ Arnold of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, she was 87 years old.

She was born in Wartrace, TN to the late David Daniel and Lalah Travis Bryson. Mrs. Arnold retired from State Farm as a secretary. She was a member of Third Baptist Church. Mrs. Arnold enjoyed taking care of her family and being involved in their interests. Each spring, she got flowers to put in her yard for the summer.

Mrs. Arnold is survived by her children, Lisa Arnold of Rockvale, TN, Nolan Arnold and his wife Rose of Los Angeles, CA, and Scot Arnold and his wife Ann of Lawrenceville, GA; and a grandson, Harrison Arnold.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Maxie Arnold.

Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery.

https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/