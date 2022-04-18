Belinda Kay King ‘Kathy’ Daniel, Beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, “Nana” and Friend March 21, 1947 – April 15, 2022

Early this Good Friday morning, April 15, 2022, at 3:50 am, Kathy Daniel, (75 years) passed away peacefully at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro, TN after battling Parkinson’s Disease for over a decade. She was surrounded by loving family and friends to the end.

Belinda Kay “Kathy” Daniel was born and raised in the Redbank area of Chattanooga, TN to Gaston Edward (G.E.) King Sr. and Wilma Ruth Spencer King. She had an older brother, Gaston Edward Jr. “Jack” and a younger sister, Deborah Ann.

She was very involved in her local church, Northside Baptist where she was baptized. She was active in Girls in Action (GAs), Young Women’s Auxiliary (YWA), and other church programs. She graduated from Chattanooga City High School with the class of 1965 and moved to Murfreesboro to attend Middle Tennessee State University’s nursing program where she stayed with Mrs. Anne Johnson who introduced her to a handsome young JAG Attorney, Scott Daniel, who attended their church, First Baptist of Murfreesboro, and swept her off her feet. Kathy and Scott quickly fell in love and were married within several months. Their life together was a beautiful love story set in Murfreesboro Tennessee where Scott began his law practice and Kathy devoted herself to raising their four children: Claire Volette, Shelley Kay, Scott “Scotty” III, and James “Jimbo” Caldwell.

While Her husband worked outside the home, Kathy diligently worked within the home, teaching her family by example to take an active and supportive role in their family, church, school, and community.

Kathy was “room mother” for her children’s school classes. For over a decade she had children attending Riverdale High School where her support was felt from the “Band Boosters,” the Football “Tribe”, Riverdale Singers’ Parents’ and numerous other groups, projects, and events.

She supported the Children’s Church Choir and Youth Group activities with food, smiles, and anything else that was needed. She was active in the Optimistic Garden Club, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts as Den Mother, and the Kiwanis’ Club where she supported her husband through many years coaching girls and boys softball, baseball, and football. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). During this time she taught her children that they were loved, very special, and were “better than” any misbehavior they displayed.

Kathy enjoyed gardening, cooking, cake decorating, canning, and preserving. She had an orchard with over 20 fruit trees and at times, a ¼ to ½ acre garden that she and the children would “work” from Spring to Fall. She sewed many of her young family’s clothing and made sure every special occasion was celebrated with decorations, laughter, and fun for the family.

Kathy was an active member of her “JOY” Sunday School class for over 40 years. She loved this group for their sweet fellowship, prayer support, encouragement, and service to others throughout the ups and downs of life. She demonstrably loved each child and grandchild unique to their special personality and would sacrificially give her time and talents to provide support as it was needed.

Even though Kathy fought Parkinson’s Disease for over a decade, she did not let it keep her from being active in family, church, and community. She joined “Rock Steady Boxing” to ensure her motor skills stayed strong and to connect with other people with the same struggle. She always had a smile and a positive word of encouragement for everyone she met. Kathy was giving of herself, loving toward others, kind, strong, and beautiful. She is an example of a life well lived and will be missed deeply.

Belinda “Kathy” Daniel was preceded in death by her parents: Gaston Edward (G.E.) King Sr. and Wilma Ruth Spencer King; her brother, Gaston Edward King Jr.; and grandsons James Morgan Daniel and Mitchell Scott Maxwell.

She is survived by Her Husband of 56 years, Scott Daniel of Murfreesboro, TN; Her sister Debbie Hobson; her four children: Claire Volette Daniel Maxwell and husband Austin: Shelley Kay Daniel Munos and husband Joseph; Scott Daniel III; and James Caldwell “Jimbo” Daniel and wife Tara; and her eight grandchildren: Matthew Spencer Maxwell, Michael Austin Maxwell, Manning James Maxwell, Nolan Joseph Munos, Carly Rae Munos Gulley and husband Robert, Ryan Scott Munos, Kathryn Rose Munos, Jack Dillon Daniel, John David Daniel and Justin Drew Daniel; her nephews Douglas Stuart Daniel, Thomas Garretson Daniel, Jonathan King Hobson and her nieces Jennifer Catherine Daniel and Ruth Ellen Hobson. She is also survived by her Sister-in-Law Susan Garretson Daniel and brother-in-law Doris Caldwell “Jim” Daniel Jr.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/