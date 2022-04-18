Daniel Hagood, age 46, of Christiana, Tennessee passed from this life on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro following a lengthy illness.

He was a native of Shelbyville, TN and the son of the late Charles and Martha Jo Hagood.

He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Nicole Hagood; two sons, Garrison and Caleb Hagood; sisters, Rachel Williams (Barton) of Shelbyville and Elizabeth Williams of Smyrna; nieces and nephews, Bethany Hamlett of Shelbyville, Jacob Williams of Smyrna, Nora Matravers of Chattanooga; a great-nephew, Felix Cruz; and a host of loving family and friends.

Daniel worshipped as a member of The Experience Community, Murfreesboro, and worked as an accountant for Thompson Machinery. He was a devoted husband, father, and a man who deeply loved his family. Daniel was known for his never-ending sense of humor and love of good “Dad” jokes. He constantly had others smiling and laughing.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 4:00 until 8:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Mohammad Shaban officiating. Burial will follow in Cothran Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Daniel to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, and Alive Hospice. An online guestbook is available for the Hagood family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

