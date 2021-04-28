Ellis Theodore “Teddy” McCullough, age 60, passed away April 25, 2021 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a native of Wilson County and has lived in Murfreesboro most of his life. Teddy attended World Outreach Church.

Teddy was preceded in death by his parents, Jewell McCullough and Betty Faye Climer McCullough; and son, Matthew McCullough. He is survived by his son, Jeremy McCullough; brothers, Keith McCullough, Todd McCullough, sisters, Pam Gipson, Rhonda McPeak; and grandchildren, Blake Lane McCullough, Bently Case McCullough and Myles Levi McCullough.

Visitation with the family will be 11:00 AM until time of memorial service at 1:00 PM, Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Mike Odom officiating.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.