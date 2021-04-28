Mr. Eric Kyle Mosher, age 28, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021. He was a native of Framingham, MA. Eric loved to drive anything fast – cars, motorcycles, and dirt bikes. He worked on anything that had a motor. He most recently worked for Olympus Athletic Club where he became passionate about working out. Eric had a big heart and loved his family dearly. He was known for his handsome smile and cute dimples. Eric’s silly personality made him the life of the party. His family will always be grateful for the time Eric spent with his love, Niki, and her daughter, Caylin.

Eric is survived by all of his parents, Mark, Sandy, Jeff & Susan, Mechelle & Marc, Mel & Steve, and Cat; siblings, Randy and his wife Yvonne, Jeffrey and his wife Jovie, Lacey and her husband Joey, Lloyd, Cody and his wife Christina, Cyle, Samantha, and Marc; cousins, Gage, Delani, and Maija; uncle, Michael; nieces & nephews, Micah, Clara, and Evelyn; and numerous friends he considered family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

