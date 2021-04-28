Sarah Elizabeth Sullivan Pruitt, age 92 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021. Mrs. Pruitt was born of October 7, 1928 in Murfreesboro, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, John L. and Nanny Neely Sullivan, her husband, Leonard “Bill” and Pruitt and several brothers, and sisters.

Mrs. Pruitt is survived by her children, Donna Carroll and her husband Chip of Murfreesboro, TN, Keith Pruitt of Readyville, TN, Jay Pruitt and his wife Isis of Knoxville, TN, and Barry Pruitt and his wife Vickie of Huntsville, AL; sister, Louise Odom of Smyrna, TN; grandchildren, Angie Carroll, Sarah Pastoor and her husband Scott, Ginny Baxter and her husband Stephen, and Liam Pruitt; and five great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Pruitt graduated from Walter Hill High School class of 1947 and was the recipient of the D. A. R. medal. She married Bill Pruitt on January 31, 1948. They moved to 1123 Jones Boulevard in 1955 where they raised four children and were happily married for 65 years.

Mrs. Pruitt worked at the Daily News Journal and retired in 1991 after 40 years. She was known for her high work ethic and dedication. She also enjoyed gardening, quilting, and playing scrabble. In her later years she enjoyed her Sunday School class at Third Baptist Church, led by Thelma Cummings.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 30, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Woodfin Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday following the visitation with Rev. Steve Hutson officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Third Baptist Church in memory of Mrs. Pruitt. The family would also like to thank the staff of Alive Hospice for their kind service and care given to Mrs. Pruitt.

An online guestbook for the Pruitt family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.