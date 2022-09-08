Thursday, September 8, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeObituariesOBITUARY: Elizabeth Ann Murphy
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Elizabeth Ann Murphy

Jennifer Haley
By Jennifer Haley
0
22
Elizabeth-Ann-Murphy

Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Murphy of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, she was 80 years old.

She was born in Dayton, OH to the late Morris and Evelyn Kutscher.

Mrs. Murphy retired from the City of LaVergne Water Department. She was a kind, wonderful soul and truly cared about everyone she ever met.

Mrs. Murphy is survived by her sons, Mark Gunn of Smyrna, TN and Tim Gunn of LaVergne; siblings, Roy Bryant, Lola Pottenger, and Sue Quillen; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Alex Gunn; and siblings, Frank Manning and Lois Edmondson.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, September 9, 2022 from 12:00noon until 1:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Previous articleOBITUARY: Gloria Todd
Next articleOBITUARY: Margaret Anne Webb
Jennifer Haley
Jennifer Haley
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.