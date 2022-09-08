OBITUARY: Elizabeth Ann Murphy

Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Murphy of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, she was 80 years old.

She was born in Dayton, OH to the late Morris and Evelyn Kutscher.

Mrs. Murphy retired from the City of LaVergne Water Department. She was a kind, wonderful soul and truly cared about everyone she ever met.

Mrs. Murphy is survived by her sons, Mark Gunn of Smyrna, TN and Tim Gunn of LaVergne; siblings, Roy Bryant, Lola Pottenger, and Sue Quillen; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Alex Gunn; and siblings, Frank Manning and Lois Edmondson.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, September 9, 2022 from 12:00noon until 1:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

