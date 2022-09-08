OBITUARY: Margaret Anne Webb

Margaret Anne Webb was born into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

She is survived by her parents, Adam and Maria Webb; brother Byron; and grandparents, Tina Hagie and husband Jim, Phillip Sturgill and wife Lisa, and Anne and Isaac Webb.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church. A reception and visitation with the family will take place immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:

– First Presbyterian Church Children’s Ministry 210 N. Spring St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130

– National Organization for Rare Disorders Attn: Department 5930 P.O. Box 4110 Woburn, MA 01888

