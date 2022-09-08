OBITUARY: Gloria Todd

Gloria Todd, age 86 of Harriman, formerly of La Vergne, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

She was born in La Vergne and was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Lillian Buchanan Thomas; sister, Catherine Naron.

Mrs. Todd was a member of Central Church of Christ and retired from Central South Records Sales

She is survived by children, Margie Jordan and Walter, Kerry Todd and wife Marcia; grandchildren; Walter Jordan, Jr., Kelly Williams and husband Jeff, Hailey Moss and husband Mike, Ashley Gordan and husband John, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; sister, Ruby Webb; brother, Richard Thomas and a host of other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association www.act.alz.org

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Friday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Jeff Williams will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

